4 Medicare fraud cases in August

Here are four Medicare fraud cases reported by Becker's since Aug. 1:

1. A federal court on Aug. 15 upheld a $15 million conviction for a physician for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled there was sufficient evidence to not necessitate sifting through each of the 7,000 claims after the physician appealed his original settlement.

2. A Port Richey, Fla., man pleaded guilty to his part in a $39.5 million healthcare fraud case that involved a kickback scheme that resulted in Medicare patients receiving medically unnecessary and illegally procured orthotic braces.

3. A physician in Lexington, Ky., surrendered his license and was sentenced to two years in prison for a $14 million fraud scheme. The physician accepted kickbacks from telemedicine company RediDoc to order medically unnecessary equipment, creams and testing for more than 7,000 Medicare beneficiaries.

4. A Menifee, Calif., chiropractor agreed to pay $180,000 to settle allegations that he submitted hundreds of false claims to Medicare for surgically implanted neurostimulators.