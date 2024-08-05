Chiropractor to pay $180K for Medicare false claims allegations

A chiropractor in Menifee, Calif., has agreed to pay $180,000 to resolve allegations he submitted hundreds of false claims to Medicare for surgically-implanted neurostimulators.

Chiropractor Kevin Brown allegedly submitted claims to Medicare for surgically implanted neurostimulator devices, even though his companies — Revive Medical of San Diego and Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Revive Medical — did not implant them, according to a July 23 news release from the Justice Department.

Mr. Brown and his companies instead taped a disposable electroacupuncture device to patients' ears, which do not require surgical implantation and are not reimbursable to Medicare.

Along with the settlement, Mr. Brown also agreed to a five-year exclusion period from Medicare, Medicaid, and all other federal healthcare programs.