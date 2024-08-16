Florida man pleads guilty to $39.5M fraud, physician kickback scheme

A man in Port Richey, Fla., has pleaded guilty for his role in a $39.5 million healthcare fraud case that involved physician kickbacks.

Christopher Spellman and his co-conspirators owned durable medical equipment company Dimon Business Solution and paid kickbacks and bribes for signed physicians' orders prescribing orthotic braces, the Justice Department said Aug. 15. With the scheme, Medicare patients received medically unnecessary orthotic braces procured through illegal kickbacks and bribes.

Mr. Spellman and his co-conspirators also concealed their ownership interests in the DME suppliers by using nominee owners.

The fraud scheme resulted in more than $39.5 million in fraudulent claims and at least $23 millions were paid to these suppliers, according to the release.