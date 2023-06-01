3 disciplinary physician licensing updates

Here are three physicians who have had their medical licenses suspended or restricted, as covered by Becker's since May 11:

Brian Gullett, DO, was sentenced to six months of prison for illegal opioid prescription. He surrendered his medical license and his DEA certificate of registration and agreed not to apply for re-registration to dispense Schedule II controlled substances upon his sentencing.



Former Modesto, Calif.-based physician Sawtantra Chopra, MD, pleaded guilty to three counts of illegally prescribing opioids. Mr. Chopra surrendered his medical license in 2020 as the case was pending.



Former Washington physician Mendel Gordin, MD, surrendered his medical license after he was accused of making inappropriate comments to several patients and misdiagnosing one of them.