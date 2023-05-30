West Virginia physician sentenced for overprescription 

Brian Gullett, DO, was sentenced to six months of prison for illegal opioid prescription, the Justice Department said May 25.

From November 2010 until June 11, 2015, Dr. Gullett and his colleagues prescribed thousands of oxycodone and morphine-based pills out of a pain management clinic that operated in Beckley, Beaver and Charleston, all in West Virginia, and Wytheville, Va. Some prescriptions provided customers with an average of four to seven pills per day. Many of the clinic's locations averaged 65 or more customers a day with only one practitioner working.

Dr. Gullett signed multiple oxycodone prescriptions for 120 pills of 30 milligrams each and 30 pills of 15 milligrams each for one patient in 2013. He admitted these prescriptions were not for a legitimate medical purpose and the patient's medical chart did not support the prescriptions.

He was initially indicted in 2018 along with the owners, managers and other physicians associated with the clinic.

Dr. Gullett was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, and was fined $5,000 for aiding and abetting obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. He also surrendered his medical license and his DEA certificate of registration and agreed not to apply for re-registration to dispense Schedule II controlled substances.