$25M Indiana facility to house ASC

Real estate developer NexCore Group plans to develop a $25 million medical office building at the Grand Millennium Center in Westfield, Ind., Construction Review Online reported June 20.

The medical office building is a part of a larger $190 million project. The structure will house the Westfield Ambulatory Surgery Center and offer cardiology, OB-GYN, podiatry and interventional radiology services. The medical office building will be 60,000 to 100,000 square feet.

The second phase of the project will include a 2,500-seat event and conference center. The new medical office building is estimated to break ground later this year.