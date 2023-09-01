10 things to know about Optum

Here are 10 things to know about UnitedHealth Group's Optum:

1. UnitedHealth Group founded Optum in 2011.

2. The company is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn.

3. Optum has 310,000 employees globally.

4. The company has made strategic acquisitions to dig deeper into the world of value-based care, including acquiring Middletown, N.Y.-based multispecialty group Crystal Run Healthcare and home health and hospice provider Amedisys.

5. Optum's affiliate ASC chain SCA Health has expanded its focus beyond ASCs since rebranding last May.

6. Optum has international operations in Brazil, India, Ireland and the U.K.

7. UnitedHealth Group expects Optum to bring in between $212 and $214 billion in revenue in 2023.

8. Optum is the largest employer of physicians in the U.S., with at least 70,000 employed or aligned physicians.

9. Optum has 2,200 primary and specialty care offices in 16 states.

10. In August 2022, UnitedHealth Group's Optum acquired Houston-based multispecialty physician group Kelsey-Seybold for around $2 billion.