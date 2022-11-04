10 medical office buildings under construction nationwide

The largest medical office building currently under construction is a 519,500-square-foot space in New Brunswick, N.J., that is set to open in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report from 42floors.com.

For the report, 42floors.com gathered data from corporate real estate research and listing platform CommercialEdge. Read more about its methodology here.

Ten major medical office buildings under construction:

1. Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center (New Brunswick, N.J.)

519,500 square feet

Completion: Q1 2024

2. The Rock at La Cantera (San Antonio, Texas)

500,000 square feet

Completion: Q3 2023

3. The Joan & Paul Rubschlager Building at Rush (Chicago)

480,000 square feet

Completion: Q3 2022

4. The Eastpark Medical Center (Madison, Wis.)

469,000 square feet

Completion: Q1 2024

5. 1101 Chestnut Street (Philadelphia)

462,000 square feet

Completion: Q1 2024

6. ThriveOn King (Milwaukee, Wis.)

455,000 square feet

Completion: Q4 2023

7. O'Quinn Medical Tower at the McNair Campus (Houston)

400,000 square feet

Completion: Q1 2023

8. Children's Medical Tower Center Plano (Texas)

395,000 square feet

Completion: Q1 2024

9. West Campus Innovation District- Wexner Medical Center and Proton Therapy Center (Columbus)

385,000 square feet

Completion: Q4 2023

10. 225 East Rollins Street (Orlando)

328,000 square feet

Completion: Q3 2022