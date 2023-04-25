10 best big, small cities to start an ASC

Orlando, Fla., is the best large city to start a business while Washington, Utah, is the best small city to start a business, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released April 24, WalletHub determined the best large cities for starting a business. The site compared 100 cities across three dimensions: business environment, access to resources and business costs. WalletHub then evaluated these dimensions using 19 metrics including job growth, labor costs and average growth in the number of small businesses. Read more about the methodology here.

In a report released April 18, WalletHub also determined the best small cities for starting a business. The site compared 1,334 cities across the same three dimensions as the large city data set and evaluated them using 18 similar metrics. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best large and small cities to start a business, according to WalletHub:

1. Large city: Orlando, Fla.

1. Small city: Washington, Utah

2. Large city: Jacksonville, Fla.

2. Small city: St. George, Utah

3. Large city: Miami

3. Small city: Cedar City, Utah

4. Large city: Tampa, Fla.

4. Small city: Bozeman, Mont.

5. Large city: Durham, N.C.

5. Small city: Logan, Utah

6. Large city: Boise, Idaho

6. Small city: South Bradenton, Fla.

7. Large city: Atlanta

7. Small city: Post Falls, Idaho

8. Large city: Charlotte, N.C.

8. Small city: Fort Myers, Fla.

9. Large city: Fort Worth, Texas

9. Small city: Lehi, Utah

10. Large city: Austin, Texas

10. Small city: Morrisville, N.C.