Here is what 3 major payers have been up to this month

From negotiating new contracts to expanding plans, here are five moves from these three major payers since Oct. 2:

Cigna was ordered to pay over $172 million to settle claims that it submitted false diagnosis codes to Medicare Advantage from 2016 to 2021. Cigna is also expanding its Medicare Advantage plans to patients in Nevada for the first time.

Aetna underwent an audit from the U.S. Office of the Inspector General that determined the insurer received at least $25.5 million in overpayments in a one-year period. The OIG has suggested that Aetna refund the overpayments to the federal government. Aetna also announced its 2024 Medicare products, the largest Medicare offering in its history.

UnitedHealthcare might no longer cover Medicare enrollees at Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health, after the payer's contract expires on Jan. 1. UHC warned its Louisville-area Medicare Advantage plan beneficiaries that they should seek alternative healthcare providers to avoid paying higher out-of-network costs through Baptist, although it said it is "working hard" to keep all patients in network.