Certified nurse anesthetists make an average of $205,770 annually.

This information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the five top-paying states for CRNAs for which data was available, and the profession's average annual salaries in those states:

1. California: $246,510

2. Connecticut: $240,580

3. New York: $238,710

4. Illinois: $238,440

5. Kentucky: $235,260