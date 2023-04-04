Anesthesiology's workforce: 5 stats to know

Of all active anesthesiologists, 56.9 percent are 55 or older, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."

The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, it covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians-in-training among 48 of the largest specialties in 2021, according to a Jan. 12 AAMC news release.

Here are four more stats on the anesthesiologist workforce to know:

1. A total of 31,188 anesthesiologists (73.9 percent) are men and 11,032 (26.1 percent) are women.

2. There are 7,727 people per active anesthesiologist.

3. There are 42,220 active anesthesiologists in the country, 18,227 (43.1 percent) of which are younger than 55 and 24,029 (56.9 percent) are 55 or older.

4. The majority of anesthesiologists (39,195) practice patient care, whereas the remainder focus on teaching, research or other areas.