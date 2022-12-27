Aetna in the headlines: 18 updates in 60 days

Here are 18 stories Becker's has covered about Aetna and its parent company, CVS Health, since Oct. 11:

CVS Health and Walgreens have agreed to pay a total of $10.7 billion to settle opioid disputes.



Optum-owned Polyclinic and Everett Clinic plan to let its contract with Aetna Medicare Advantage expire Jan. 1.



Patina Health, a startup providing in-home care for older adults, is expanding to Aetna, UnitedHealth and Cigna Medicare Advantage members.



Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa. Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System will go out of network if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 15.



Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center has been accredited with the Aetna Institute of Quality distinction for weight loss surgery.



CVS Health has equipped a majority of its 9,000 pharmacies with technology for its workers to review and enter prescription information without being in the store.



CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have appealed a ruling that ordered them to pay $650 million for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, arguing the case should be thrown out or a new trial introduced.



Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross have their eyes on a new actuarial science degree program at the University of California Riverside.



Aetna Life Insurance reached a settlement to resolve a 239-person class-action lawsuit over its coverage of lumbar artificial disc replacements.



CVS Health Ventures and Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, have joined a $90 million series E funding round for virtual care provider Maven Clinic.



Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, which operates 13 hospitals and numerous care sites in Eastern Pennsylvania, will largely stop accepting Aetna insurance in 2023.



CVS Health wants to be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey," the company's chief executive said at an Oct. 12 event in Boston.



CVS Health is "actively exploring strategic alternatives for Omnicare" after recording a pre-tax loss on assets held for sale of $2.5 billion related to the write-down of the long-term care business.



CVS Health has partnered with digital health company ixlayer to offer at-home testing kits at its stores and online for sexually transmitted diseases, Vitamin D deficiencies, thyroid disorders and Lyme disease.



The Justice Department has asked CVS Health for more information about its planned $8 billion acquisition of home healthcare company Signify Health.



HHS will investigate whether retail pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, have complied with federal law since the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade.



CVS Health began marking down prices on its brand of tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups by 25 percent Oct. 13.