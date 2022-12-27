Aetna in the headlines: 18 updates in 60 days

Here are 18 stories Becker's has covered about Aetna and its parent company, CVS Health, since Oct. 11:
- CVS Health and Walgreens have agreed to pay a total of $10.7 billion to settle opioid disputes.
- Optum-owned Polyclinic and Everett Clinic plan to let its contract with Aetna Medicare Advantage expire Jan. 1.
- Patina Health, a startup providing in-home care for older adults, is expanding to Aetna, UnitedHealth and Cigna Medicare Advantage members.
- Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa.
- Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System will go out of network if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 15.
- Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center has been accredited with the Aetna Institute of Quality distinction for weight loss surgery.
- CVS Health has equipped a majority of its 9,000 pharmacies with technology for its workers to review and enter prescription information without being in the store.
- CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have appealed a ruling that ordered them to pay $650 million for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, arguing the case should be thrown out or a new trial introduced.
- Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross have their eyes on a new actuarial science degree program at the University of California Riverside.
- Aetna Life Insurance reached a settlement to resolve a 239-person class-action lawsuit over its coverage of lumbar artificial disc replacements.
- CVS Health Ventures and Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, have joined a $90 million series E funding round for virtual care provider Maven Clinic.
- Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, which operates 13 hospitals and numerous care sites in Eastern Pennsylvania, will largely stop accepting Aetna insurance in 2023.
- CVS Health wants to be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey," the company's chief executive said at an Oct. 12 event in Boston.
- CVS Health is "actively exploring strategic alternatives for Omnicare" after recording a pre-tax loss on assets held for sale of $2.5 billion related to the write-down of the long-term care business.
- CVS Health has partnered with digital health company ixlayer to offer at-home testing kits at its stores and online for sexually transmitted diseases, Vitamin D deficiencies, thyroid disorders and Lyme disease.
- The Justice Department has asked CVS Health for more information about its planned $8 billion acquisition of home healthcare company Signify Health.
- HHS will investigate whether retail pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, have complied with federal law since the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade.
- CVS Health began marking down prices on its brand of tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups by 25 percent Oct. 13.