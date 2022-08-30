4 updates in outpatient spine surgery for ASC leaders

From a new ASC on the way to the latest outpatient technology, here are four spine surgery developments since Aug. 1 to know:

1. Inspan merged with Sacrix to form Insrix, a new spine device company, effective July 1. Investors in the company hope to boost ASC efficiency for surgeons treating degenerative spine disease such as spinal stenosis and sacroiliac disease.

2. Staffing company Maxim Healthcare Services signed a lease for 71,000 square feet of a 176,000-square-foot facility that previously served as Laser Spine Institute's Tampa, Fla., headquarters.

3. Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center broke ground on an ASC in Marina del Rey, Calif., that is expected to open in early 2023.

4. Wenzel Spine launched the Stand-alone lumbar interbody fusion procedure using the VariLift-Lx device. Surgeons have lauded the procedure's minimally invasive techniques, ideal for the outpatient setting.