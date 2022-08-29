Wenzel Spine launches procedure aimed at outpatient spinal fusions

Wenzel Spine launched the Stand-alone lumbar interbody fusion procedure using the VariLift-Lx device, the devicemaker said Aug. 29.

Varilift-Lx is the only standalone posterior lumbar interbody fusion device cleared for one- and two-level spinal fusion, according to a news release from the company. Wenzel Spine held its first S-LIF training lab in August in Austin, Texas.

Surgeons have lauded the procedure's minimally invasive techniques, ideal for the outpatient setting.

"Increasingly, surgeons are asking, 'What is the least invasive spine surgery that I can do for this patient?'" Ahmer Ghori, MD, who practices in Fort Wayne, Ind., said in the release. "The VariLift device has allowed me to operate on some patients on an outpatient basis, usually using a local spinal anesthetic; and with the correct anesthesia plan, they have reasonable pain control to where they can go home and return to their lives sooner than if they had undergone a much bigger operation."