Surgery Partners's orthopedic procedures jump 12%: 6 earnings call notes 

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners performed about 25,400 orthopedic procedures in the second quarter, 12 percent more than the same quarter last year.

Here are five more insights from the company's earnings call Aug. 2, as transcribed by financial adviser company the Motley Fool.

1. Surgery Partners added more than 100 physicians in the second quarter.

2. The company is looking to increase its use of robotics, renovate new facilities and increase its acquisitions to capture the increasing share of orthopedic and cardiac procedures moving to the outpatient setting.

3. The company has deployed over $125 million on existing facilities and has invested $14 million more on de novo projects, including a partnership with ValueHealth.

4. Surgery Partners performed more than 149,000 surgical cases in the second quarter, 6.7 percent more than the same period last year.

5. The group saw revenue rise 13.3 percent over the same quarter last year, which it attributes to acquisition.

