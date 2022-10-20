EyeCare Partners in ASCs: 4 updates

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners is a national provider of integrated eye care with care locations in 18 states nationwide. Its practice partners include ophthalmology practices, optometry practices and ASCs.

Four ASC updates this year:

1. EyeCare Partners plans to open a Cleveland-based ASC in 2023.

2. EyeCare Partners is private equity backed and has a 300 ophthalmologist and 700 optometrist portfolio as of Sept. 21.

3. EyeCare Partners is partnered with seven eye care surgery centers.

4. EyeCare Partners expanded its Florida footprint with the acquisition of Lakeland Eye Clinic and Central Florida SurgiCenter.