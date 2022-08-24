9 ophthalmology drugs in short supply

The drug market is not impervious to worldwide supply chain issues, and ophthalmologists are experiencing drug shortages like most other physicians this year. 

According to the FDA, nine ophthalmology drugs are in short supply. 

They are: 

1. Azithromycin (AzaSite) ophthalmic solution 1%

2, Cyclopentolate ophthalmic solution

3. Dexamethasone sodium phosphate injection

4. Echothiophate iodide (phospholine iodide) ophthalmic solution

5. Erythromycin ophthalmic ointment 

6. Fluorescein Injection

7. Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) cellulose ophthalmic insert 

8. Teprotumumab-trbw 

9. Triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension

