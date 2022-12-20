7 fast facts on Vision Innovation Partners

Vision Innovation Partners is a company providing management and support services to the leading comprehensive eye care providers in states across the Mid-Atlantic Region. Here are seven facts about the growing company, according to its website:

Vision Innovation Partners was founded in 2017 by Maria Scott, MD, and Scott Whitten, MD, both physicians who worked in ophthalmology groups in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The company has provided management services to 24 practices in the five years since its founding. Vision Innovation Partners has locations across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.. Scott LaBorwit, MD, serves as a medical adviser for Vision Innovation Partners, alongside the company's founders. Michael Dunn serves as CEO of the company. The company partnered with Gryphon Investors, a middle-market private equity firm, in April. Vision Innovation Partners made its 24th and most recent acquisition through its partnership with Chesen Laser Eye Center in Reading, Pa., on Dec. 9.