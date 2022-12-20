7 fast facts on Vision Innovation Partners

Vision Innovation Partners is a company providing management and support services to the leading comprehensive eye care providers in states across the Mid-Atlantic Region. Here are seven facts about the growing company, according to its website:
- Vision Innovation Partners was founded in 2017 by Maria Scott, MD, and Scott Whitten, MD, both physicians who worked in ophthalmology groups in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
- The company has provided management services to 24 practices in the five years since its founding.
- Vision Innovation Partners has locations across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C..
- Scott LaBorwit, MD, serves as a medical adviser for Vision Innovation Partners, alongside the company's founders.
- Michael Dunn serves as CEO of the company.
- The company partnered with Gryphon Investors, a middle-market private equity firm, in April.
- Vision Innovation Partners made its 24th and most recent acquisition through its partnership with Chesen Laser Eye Center in Reading, Pa., on Dec. 9.