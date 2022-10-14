5 eyecare ASCs to know

From an Oklahoma City ASC to an Ohio-based eye group, here are five eyecare ASCs to know.

1. EyeCare Partners (Cleveland): EyeCare Partners has several clinic locations throughout Ohio, and plans to build a new ASC that will open in 2023.

2. Southeast Retina Center (Augusta, Ga.): Southeast Retina Center is a full-service surgical center specializing in retinas, vitreous and macula.

3. Carolinas Centers for Sight (Florence, S.C.): The Carolinas Centers for Sight, which has practices in North and South Carolina, has an ASC located in Florence.

4. Piedmont Surgery Center (Greenville, S.C.): Piedmont ASC has both an ophthalmology and an ear, nose and throat ASC.

5. Southwest Eye Clinic and Surgery Center (Oklahoma City): The Oklahoma-based surgery center has been in operation since 1975, specializing in cataracts and lens implants.