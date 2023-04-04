11 numbers ophthalmologists need to know

Hayley DeSilva  

Though one of the top 10 happiest physician specialties, ophthalmologists are still in short supply. 

Here are 11 figures and stats ophthalmologists should know:

  1. There are 18,948 total active ophthalmologists in the country, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."

  2. Among active ophthalmologists, 17,528 specialize in patient care, 142 in teaching and 125 in research.

  3. Male ophthalmologists number 13,786 (72.8 percent), and 5,152 (27.2 percent) are women.

  4. There are 17,235 people per active ophthalmologist.

  5. Las Vegas is the best paying city for ophthalmologists of any experience level, regardless of practice setting, at an average yearly salary of $456,784. 

  6. Ophthalmologists are the seventh-happiest physician specialists in 2023, with 62 percent describing themselves as either happy or very happy outside of the workplace.

  7. Only 3 percent of ophthalmologists report feeling depressed, while 19 percent report feeling burned out and depressed. 

  8. About 40 percent of ophthalmologists believe that COVID-19 somewhat impacted their work-life happiness in the last year, while 30 percent felt significantly impacted. 

  9. The top contributing factor (67 percent) to ophthalmologist depression is burnout at work. However, over half (55 percent) of ophthalmologists believe their depression does not impact patient interactions. 

  10. Only about 10 percent of counties in the U.S. have a pediatric ophthalmologist. Of 3,142 U.S. counties, 2,828, or 90 percent, do not have a pediatric ophthalmologist.

  11. Cataract surgery cost an average of $3,500 to $7,000 per eye in 2022.

