Physician charged for $32.7M fraud scheme 

An Alexandria, La.-based physician has been charged for his role in a $32.7 million Medicare fraud scheme involving medically unnecessary definitive urine drug testing services.

From around January 2010 to July 2023, Michael Dole, MD, allegedly billed Medicare for more than $32.7 million for routinely testing more than 22 classes of drugs in urine specimens from nearly all his patients at his pain management practice, according to a Sept. 18 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Dole tested for these drugs despite a lack of documentation of use or suspicion of use, according to the release. He allegedly received more than $11.7 million in reimbursements and used the proceeds on personal expenses.

Dr. Dole is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and five counts of healthcare fraud.