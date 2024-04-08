The physician billionaires with the largest net worth growth

August Troendle, president, CEO and founder of clinical research company Medpace, had the biggest net worth jump between 2023 and 2024 of any physician billionaire.

Ten physicians made Forbes' 38th World's Billionaires list, released April 2. Read more about the 10 physician billionaires who made Forbes' list here.

Here are the five physicians with the highest net worth increase from 2023 to 2024:

August Troendle, MD: 106% increase

Net worth in 2024: $3.3 billion

Net worth in 2023: $1.6 billion

Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD: 35%

Net worth in 2024: $3.5 billion

Net worth in 2023: $2.6 billion

George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD: 31%

Net worth in 2024: $2.1 billion

Net worth in 2023: $1.6 billion

Thomas Frist, MD, and family: 30%

Net worth in 2024: $26.2 billion

Net worth in 2023: $20.2 billion

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD: 7%

Net worth in 2024: $6.2 billion

Net worth in 2023: $5.8 billion