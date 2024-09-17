Cedars-Sinai physician facing misconduct complaints banned from practice

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has terminated a physician's staff membership and clinical privileges following allegations regarding misconduct towards patients, the health system confirmed to Becker's.

Cedars Sinai told Becker's the health system received and investigated concerning complaints about OB-GYN Barry Brock, MD. Cedars Sinai reported the allegations to the state medical board and terminated the privileges of Dr. Brock, who worked in private practice during the investigation and is not employed by Cedars Sinai.

Written complaints and other records submitted to the state medical board and police include inappropriate remarks, unnecessary physical examinations and a botched medical procedure, among other allegations, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"The type of behavior alleged about Dr. Brock is counter to Cedars-Sinai's core values and the trust we strive to earn every day with our patients," the health system said. "We are here to serve our community, and we remain committed to that sacred healing mission."

Dr. Brock told the Times he denied the allegations and that they did not reflect his skills or "character that I have shown day-in and day-out in my practice and in the delivery room for 46 years."

Dr. Brock, who was issued a medical license in California in 1978, left Cedars-Sinai's physician network in 2018 but kept privileges at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

According to the Times, he worked in private practice at Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Rodeo Drive Women's Health Center and moved to a different private practice in Beverly Hills several years ago.

"The board declines to comment regarding any investigation against Dr. Brock as records of complaints and investigations are confidential," the California medical board shared in a statement with Becker's. "Dr. Brock's California medical license is currently active with no disciplinary action taken."