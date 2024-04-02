The 10 physician billionaires 

Ten physicians made Forbes' 38th World's Billionaires list, released April 2.

The combined wealth of billionaires reached $14.2 trillion in 2024, $2 trillion above a year ago and $1.1 trillion above the previous record from 2021.

Below are physician billionaires from the Forbes list:

Thomas Frist Jr., MD, and family

Rank: 73

2024 net worth: $26.2 billion

Dr. Frist founded Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare with his father in 1968 and still owns more than 20% of the company with his family.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD

Rank: 469 (tied)

2024 net worth: $6.2 billion

Dr. Soon-Shiong invented the cancer drug Abraxane.

Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD

Rank: 920

2024 net worth: $3.5 billion

Dr. Schleifer is the co-founder and CEO of drug company Regeneron.

August Troendle, MD

Rank: 991

2024 net worth: $3.3 billion

Dr. Troendle is the president, CEO and founder of clinical research company Medpace.

George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD

Rank: 1,545 (tied)

2024 net worth: $2.1 billion

Dr. Yancopoulos is the co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Keith Dunleavy, MD, and family

Rank: 1,694 (tied)

2024 net worth: $1.9 billion

Dr. Dunleavy is the founder and CEO of healthcare data analytics company Inovalon.

James Leininger, MD

Rank: 1,694 (tied)

2024 net worth: $1.9 billion

Dr. Leininger founded medical devices company Kinetic Concepts.

Phillip Frost, MD

Rank: 1,764 (tied)

2024 net worth: $1.8 billion

Dr. Frost runs diagnostics-maker Opko Health. He founded drugmaker Ivaxin 1987 and sold it for $7.6 billion in 2005.

Gary Michelson, MD

Rank: 1,764 (tied)

2024 net worth: $1.8 billion

A retired orthopedic and spine surgeon, Dr. Michelson holds more than 340 patents for orthopedic devices.

Roy Vagelos, MD

Rank: 2,692 (tied)

2024 net worth: $1 billion

Dr. Vagelos is the former chair and CEO of Merck.