The 10 physician billionaires 

Ten physicians made Forbes' 38th World's Billionaires list, released April 2.
The combined wealth of billionaires reached $14.2 trillion in 2024, $2 trillion above a year ago and $1.1 trillion above the previous record from 2021.
Below are physician billionaires from the Forbes list:
Thomas Frist Jr., MD, and family
Rank: 73
2024 net worth: $26.2 billion
Dr. Frist founded Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare with his father in 1968 and still owns more than 20% of the company with his family.
Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD
Rank: 469 (tied)
2024 net worth: $6.2 billion
Dr. Soon-Shiong invented the cancer drug Abraxane.
Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD
Rank: 920
2024 net worth: $3.5 billion
Dr. Schleifer is the co-founder and CEO of drug company Regeneron.
August Troendle, MD
Rank: 991
2024 net worth: $3.3 billion
Dr. Troendle is the president, CEO and founder of clinical research company Medpace.
George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD
Rank: 1,545 (tied)
2024 net worth: $2.1 billion
Dr. Yancopoulos is the co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Keith Dunleavy, MD, and family
Rank: 1,694 (tied)
2024 net worth: $1.9 billion
Dr. Dunleavy is the founder and CEO of healthcare data analytics company Inovalon.
James Leininger, MD
Rank: 1,694 (tied)
2024 net worth: $1.9 billion
Dr. Leininger founded medical devices company Kinetic Concepts.
Phillip Frost, MD
Rank: 1,764 (tied)
2024 net worth: $1.8 billion
Dr. Frost runs diagnostics-maker Opko Health. He founded drugmaker Ivaxin 1987 and sold it for $7.6 billion in 2005.
Gary Michelson, MD
Rank: 1,764 (tied)
2024 net worth: $1.8 billion
A retired orthopedic and spine surgeon, Dr. Michelson holds more than 340 patents for orthopedic devices.
Roy Vagelos, MD
Rank: 2,692 (tied)
2024 net worth: $1 billion
Dr. Vagelos is the former chair and CEO of Merck.