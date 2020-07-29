The best hospitals for GI & more: 6 GI industry key notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

1. U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings July 28. Here are the top facilities in GI.

2. The National Cancer Institute created a model examining breast and colorectal cancer-related mortality in light of COVID-19-related screening delays.

3. Dothan (Ala.) Pediatric Healthcare Network is relocating and expanding its Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic to a different space in Dothan.

4. Evansville, Ind.-based Digestive Care Center broke ground on a new digestive care clinic in Warrick County, Ind., July 22.

5. During the early months of the pandemic, when many ASCs temporarily closed, Wichita Falls (Texas) Endoscopy Center deepened its relationship with a local hospital to support the COVID-19 response and remained open to care for patients. Read more.

6. COVID-19 delayed screening colonoscopy procedures in most states across the U.S., and with cases continuing to rise across the country, the effects of a second delay could have long-term and disastrous ramifications. Read more.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.