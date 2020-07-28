'U.S. News & World Report' top 10 hospitals for gastroenterology

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings July 28.

U.S. News analyzed 1,568 hospitals that admitted at least 480 Medicare gastroenterology patients in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The outlet determined the rankings using Medicare data.

Here are the top 10 hospitals for gastroenterology, and their overall score:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 100

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): 94.3

3. Cleveland Clinic: 91.4

4. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): 88.3

5. UC Los Angeles Medical Center: 86.4

6. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix: 80.9

7. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 79.7

8. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): 78.1

9. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): 77.6

10. NYU Langone Hospitals, (New York City): 77.2

