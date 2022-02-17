Endoscopy system with patient VR goggles cleared for sale

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Medical device company EvoEndo has been cleared by the FDA to market and sell its EvoEndo single-use endoscopy system.

The system features a take-home "comfort kit" with virtual reality goggles designed to entertain and distract patients during the procedure, EvoEndo said in a Feb. 17 news release. It also includes sterile, single-use, flexible endoscopes and a portable video controller.

Through a distribution partnership with Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA, EvoEndo is beginning a phased distribution of the system into hospitals and ASCs in the U.S.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast