Endoscopy system with patient VR goggles cleared for sale

Medical device company EvoEndo has been cleared by the FDA to market and sell its EvoEndo single-use endoscopy system.
The system features a take-home "comfort kit" with virtual reality goggles designed to entertain and distract patients during the procedure, EvoEndo said in a Feb. 17 news release. It also includes sterile, single-use, flexible endoscopes and a portable video controller.
Through a distribution partnership with Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA, EvoEndo is beginning a phased distribution of the system into hospitals and ASCs in the U.S.