New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8.

The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June 1.

Other states, such as Virginia, have been advocating for similar legislation to remove barriers to care.