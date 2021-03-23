GI drugmaker partners with diagnostics company

Sebela Pharmaceuticals and CellMax Life have entered a strategic development and commercial collaboration partnership to accelerate the development of CellMax's multimodal liquid biopsy blood test.

An investment from Aflac Ventures and Artiman Ventures is financing the agreement, according to a March 23 press release. CellMax has also received series C financing for the test.

CellMax's multimodal liquid biopsy test, FirstSight, is a noninvasive screening method for detection of colorectal cancer and precancerous polyps.

Sebela is a pharmaceutical company and a key player in the gastroenterology market. CellMax Life is a diagnostics company focused on cancer screening.

