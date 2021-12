Gastroenterology pay hit $500,400 in 2021, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report," released Dec. 16.

Here are three stats to know on gastroenterology pay:

1. Gastroenterology pay increased 3 percent in the last year, from $485,817 to $500,400.

2. Pediatric gastroenterology salary hit $295,751 in 2021, a 5.4 percent increase from 2020.

3. Gastroenterology is the 10th highest-paid physician specialty.