Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Neurosurgery boasts the highest compensation of any physician specialty, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16.
Here are the 10 highest paid physician specialties:
- Neurosurgery: $773,201
- Thoracic surgery: $684,663
- Orthopedic surgery: $633,620
- Plastic surgery: $556,698
- Vascular surgery: $552,313
- Oral and maxillofacial: $545,471
- Radiation oncology: $544,313
- Cardiology: $537,777
- Urology: $514,922
- Gastroenterology: $500,400