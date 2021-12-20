10 highest paid physician specialties

Neurosurgery boasts the highest compensation of any physician specialty, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16.

Here are the 10 highest paid physician specialties:

  1. Neurosurgery: $773,201
  2. Thoracic surgery: $684,663
  3. Orthopedic surgery: $633,620
  4. Plastic surgery: $556,698
  5. Vascular surgery: $552,313
  6. Oral and maxillofacial: $545,471 
  7. Radiation oncology: $544,313
  8. Cardiology: $537,777
  9. Urology: $514,922
  10. Gastroenterology: $500,400

 

