Gastroenterologist compensation in 5 numbers

Here are five numbers that provide insight into gastroenterologist compensation:

This information comes from Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2023."

1. Gastroenterologists make an average of $501,000 in total compensation annually.

2. Most gastroenterologists, 68%, do not take on additional work to supplement their income.

3. Fifty-six percent of gastroenterologists feel fairly paid.

4. Sixty-one percent of gastroenterologists participate in the fee-for-service model.

5. Nine percent of gastroenterologists participate in the value-based care model.