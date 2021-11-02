Check-Cap granted patent for gastrointestinal capsule-tracking system

Check-Cap has been granted a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering the tracking system for its C-Span capsule, the Israeli clinical diagnostics company said Nov. 2.

Check-Cap's C-Scan system is an ingestible capsule that detects colorectal polyps before they turn into colorectal cancer. The company uses tracking technology to follow the capsule's movement throughout a patient's body for real-time activation.

The patent comes after the company's announcement that it would be expanding its manufacturing capacity in preparation for a U.S. study being launched next year.