Check-Cap expands manufacturing capacity ahead of US study

Israeli clinical diagnostics company Check-Cap has expanded its manufacturing capacity as it prepares to launch a U.S. study in 2022.

Check-Cap is the manufacturer of the C-Scan system, a ingestible capsule that detects colorectal polyps before they turn into colorectal cancer.

The company is expanding its production line to support its U.S. study, which will begin at the end of the first quarter next year.

"We continue to advance towards our critical goal of initiating the U.S. pivotal study by the end of March 2022 and are focused on accelerating the optimization of C-Scan's functionality and patient experience through additional clinical data collection at Israeli sites," said Check-Cap CEO Alex Ovadia. "We are committed to bringing this much-needed CRC prep-less screening modality as soon as practically possible to the many people in need of a patient-friendly option for the detection of precancerous polyps."