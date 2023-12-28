Becker's top 5 gastroenterology stories in 2023

Here are the top five gastroenterology stories that Becker's readers were most focused on in 2023, starting with the most popular:

Ascension GI's death

Shawn Ingles, DO, a physician at Ascension Medical Group Valley Gastroenterology in Saginaw Township, Mich., died in a November traffic accident after losing control of his vehicle due to rain.

Anesthesia restrictions for GI procedures

Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts announced that beginning Jan. 1, it will no longer cover the use of monitored anesthesia for certain gastrointestinal patients undergoing endoscopic, bronchoscopic, or interventional pain procedures.

GIs in the headlines

Here are four gastroenterologists making waves this year.

Celebrities with Crohn's

Here are 23 major celebrities that suffer from Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation of the tissues in the digestive tract.

The world's best in GI

Newsweek named Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic the best hospital in the world for gastroenterology. Nine other facilities worldwide earned a spot on the list.