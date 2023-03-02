Top 10 gastroenterology hospitals in the world for 2023: Newsweek

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital for gastroenterology in the world in 2023 by Newsweek.

To create the list, Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to rank the world's best specialized hospitals across 11 specialties. The ranking lists the top 125 gastroenterology hospitals in the world. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best hospitals for gastroenterology in the world in 2023, according to Newsweek:

1. Mayo Clinic - Rochester (Minn.)

2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

3. Cleveland Clinic

4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

6. Asan Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)

7. King's College Hospital (London, United Kingdom)

8. Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli (Roma, Italy)

9. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

10. Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (Sao Paulo, Brazil)