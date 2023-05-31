ASGE recognizes Evangelical Community Hospital ASC for endoscopy quality, safety

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy has awarded a three-year quality and safety recognition to Evangelical Community Hospital's ASC in Lewisburg, Pa., according to a May 30 report from The Daily Item.

The ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program has granted certifications to over 600 endoscopy units since 2009 that demonstrate a commitment to patient safety and quality based on the ASGE's guidelines and criteria.

To be recognized, Evangelical's ASC underwent a peer-reviewed application process in which it had to demonstrate the adoption of certain unit policies and attest to the competence of its staff as well as its established infrastructure and personnel dedicated to infection control and prevention.