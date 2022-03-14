American Gastroenterological Association honors Dr. Nageshwar Reddy

The American Gastroenterological Association honored Nageshwar Reddy, MD, with the "Distinguished Educator" Award, APN News reported March 12.

Dr. Reddy, the first clinician from an Indian hospital to receive the award, is the chair of both the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, India.

The Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals became a global hub for endoscopy training and research under Dr. Reddy's leadership, according to APN News.

"Over the last three decades, we have trained over 1,000 gastroenterologists coming from various parts of the world in advanced endoscopy procedures, ensuring that they translate the knowledge gained into better patient care," Dr. Reddy said, according to APN News. "This award from AGA is humbling and encourages me to take up more such educational and academic initiatives, especially in developing and low-income countries."