Here are five fast facts about gastroenterology-focused management service organization Gastro Health:

1. Gastro Health supports more than 375 physicians.

2. The company has 213 locations.

3. Gastro Health is led by CEO Joseph Garcia.

4. The company is backed by private equity firm Omers.

5. One of Gastro Health's most recent moves includes its acquisition of Gastroenterology Consultants of Polk County in Davenport, Fla.