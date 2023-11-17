4 endoscopy updates

Here are four endoscopy updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 18:

1. Salem (Mass.) Hospital alerted endoscopy patients that they may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis due to incorrectly administered IVs.

2. The American Gastroenterological Association issued new guidance for patients taking the popular diabetes and weight loss medications glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists, known by brand names including Ozempic and Trulicity, prior to endoscopy.

3. Medical technology company Olympus launched its next-generation EVIS X1 endoscopy system helping physicians to better visualize the GI tract.

4. Sixty-seven endoscopy centers made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.