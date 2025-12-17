Gastroenterologist named chair of Metro Health’s department of medicine 

Cleveland-based MetroHealth System has appointed John Vargo, MD, as chair of its department of medicine, according to a Dec. 15 news release.

Dr. Vargo joined MetroHealth after more than three decades at Cleveland Clinic, where he held numerous clinical, research and leadership roles.

As chair, Dr. Vargo will oversee a range of specialties including endocrinology, general internal

medicine, hospital medicine, gastroenterology, cardiology, palliative care, nephrology, rheumatology, pulmonary, critical care, sleep, hematology, oncology and cancer biology.

At Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Vargo held multiple leadership positions, including chair of gastroenterology and hepatology, vice chair of the digestive disease and surgery institute, president of the medical staff, and director of endoscopic research and innovation.