5 GI leaders honored in 2025

In 2025, national gastroenterology and hepatology organizations recognized physicians whose work is advancing digestive disease research, clinical care, education and innovation.

These five GI leaders were honored for their contributions to the specialty this year:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

David Lieberman, MD. Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Former Chief of Gastroenterology at Oregon Health & Science University (Portland) and the Portland VA Medical Center: Dr. Lieberman earned the American Gastroenterological Association’s Julius Friedenwald Medal, the organization’s highest honor, which recognizes lifelong contributions to gastroenterology and exceptional service to AGA. An internationally recognized expert in colorectal cancer screening, he chaired the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer and has led research shaping national screening and surveillance guidelines.

Evan Dellon, MD. Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine: Dr. Dellon earned the American Gastroenterological Association’s William Beaumont Prize in Gastroenterology for advancing patient care through clinical and translational research. He is an expert in eosinophilic esophagitis, and his work helped establish a research-grade definition of the disease and advance clinical guidelines, disease activity indices and patient-reported outcomes.

Gyongyi Szabo, MD, PhD. Mitchell T. Rabkin, MD Chair and Professor of Medicine and Faculty Dean at Harvard Medical School (Boston) and Chief Academic Officer at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.): Dr. Szabo earned the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ Distinguished Achievement Award for sustained scientific contributions to the field of liver disease and the foundations of hepatology. Her research has advanced understanding of inflammatory and innate immune pathways in liver disease, leading to new therapeutic targets and clinical trials in alcohol-associated hepatitis and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Gregory Haber, MD. Professor of Medicine; Chief of Endoscopy and Director of the Center for Advanced Therapeutics and Innovation at NYU Langone Health (New York City): Dr. Haber earned the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy’s Rudolf Schindler Award, the society’s highest honor, recognizing lifetime achievement and leadership in GI endoscopy. He is anexpert in advanced therapeutic endoscopy, pioneering minimally invasive endoscopic techniques and mentoring more than 60 advanced fellows throughout his career.