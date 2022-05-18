Top 10 gastrointestinal diagnoses in 2021

Gastroesophageal reflux disease was the most diagnosed gastrointestinal condition in 2021, according to claims data in a May report from Definitive Healthcare
Here are the top 10 gastroenterology procedures with the highest volumes, followed by total number of diagnoses:
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease without esophagitis: 27,418,682
- Constipation: 8,068,932
- Diverticulosis of large intestine without perforation or abscess without bleeding: 4,755,010
- Fatty liver: 3,862,116
- Colon polyp: 3,584,736
- Diaphragmatic hernia without obstruction or gangrene: 3,320,775
- Noninfective gastroenteritis and colitis: 3,198,800
- Hemorrhoids: 2,754,033
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease with esophagitis, without bleeding: 2,337,644
- Gastritis, without bleeding: 2,317,132