Top 10 gastrointestinal diagnoses in 2021

Gastroesophageal reflux disease was the most diagnosed gastrointestinal condition in 2021, according to claims data in a May report from Definitive Healthcare

Here are the top 10 gastroenterology procedures with the highest volumes, followed by total number of diagnoses:

  1. Gastroesophageal reflux disease without esophagitis: 27,418,682
  2. Constipation: 8,068,932
  3. Diverticulosis of large intestine without perforation or abscess without bleeding: 4,755,010
  4. Fatty liver: 3,862,116
  5. Colon polyp: 3,584,736
  6. Diaphragmatic hernia without obstruction or gangrene: 3,320,775
  7. Noninfective gastroenteritis and colitis: 3,198,800
  8. Hemorrhoids: 2,754,033
  9. Gastroesophageal reflux disease with esophagitis, without bleeding: 2,337,644
  10. Gastritis, without bleeding: 2,317,132

