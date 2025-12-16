Colorado GI group settles class-action lawsuit over cyberattack 

Lakewood, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from a September 2024 data breach that potentially exposed private information of approximately 366,491 U.S. residents, according to legal documents accessed by Becker’s.

The lawsuit alleged the provider failed to implement adequate security measures to protect patient data, including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical records and health insurance information.

Eligible class members who submit a valid claim form may receive up to $1,000 in reimbursement for documented expenses tied to the breach, such as costs related to identity theft, fraud, credit monitoring and financial fees.

All class members will also receive a code to enroll in two years of Medical Shield Complete from CyEx, which provides credit and medical information monitoring. Claims may be submitted online or by mail and must be received by February 2, 2026.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for January 23. Payments will be distributed after approval is granted and any appeals are resolved.