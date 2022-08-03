Cost of colonoscopy with biopsy by state

Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with a biopsy, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

In Iowa, a colonoscopy with a biopsy costs $1,700 in a hospital outpatient department and $1,148 in an ASC. The most expensive state to undergo the procedure is Alaska, where it costs $2,417 in an HOPD and $1,632 in an ASC.

Sidecar Health, a health insurance company, examines and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the costs of colonoscopies with a biopsy in hospital outpatient departments and ASCs by state and including Washington, D.C., according to the care calculator:

Alabama

HOPD: $1,786

ASC: $1,206

Alaska

HOPD: $2,417

ASC: $1,632

Arizona

HOPD: $2,022

ASC: $1,365

Arkansas

HOPD: $1,771

ASC: $1,196

California

HOPD: $2,219

ASC: $1,498

Colorado

HOPD: $1,953

ASC: $1,319

Connecticut

HOPD: $2,137

ASC: $1,443

Delaware

HOPD: $2,076

ASC: $1,402

Florida

HOPD: $1,962

ASC: $1,325

Georgia

HOPD: $1,839

ASC: $1,242

Hawaii

HOPD: $1,860

ASC: $1,256

Idaho

HOPD: $1,807

ASC: $1,220

Illinois

HOPD: $2,051

ASC: $1,385

Indiana

HOPD: $1,871

ASC: $1,263

Iowa

HOPD: $1,700

ASC: $1,148

Kansas

HOPD: $1,761

ASC: $1,189

Kentucky

HOPD: $1,802

ASC: $1,217

Louisiana

HOPD: $1,999

ASC: $1,350

Maine

HOPD: $1,806

ASC: $1,220

Maryland

HOPD: $2,126

ASC: $1,436

Massachusetts

HOPD: $2,191

ASC: $1,480

Michigan

HOPD: $2,018

ASC: $1,363

Minnesota

HOPD: $2,272

ASC: $1,534

Mississippi

HOPD: $1,817

ASC: $1,227

Missouri

HOPD: $1,796

ASC: $1,212

Montana

HOPD: $1,868

ASC: $1,262

Nebraska

HOPD: $1,826

ASC: $1,233

Nevada

HOPD: $1,929

ASC: $1,303

New Hampshire

HOPD: $1,935

ASC: $1,307

New Jersey

HOPD: $2,344

ASC: $1,583

New Mexico

HOPD: $1,781

ASC: $1,203

New York

HOPD: $2,205

ASC: $1,489

North Carolina

HOPD: $1,770

ASC: $1,195

North Dakota

HOPD: $1,967

ASC: $1,328

Ohio

HOPD: $1,840

ASC: 1,243

Oklahoma

HOPD: $1,970

ASC: $1,330

Oregon

HOPD: $2,009

ASC: $1,357

Pennsylvania

HOPD: $2,073

ASC: $1,400

Rhode Island

HOPD: $2,210

ASC: $1,492

South Carolina

HOPD: $1,886

ASC: $1,274

South Dakota

HOPD: $1,757

ASC: $1,187

Tennessee

HOPD: $1,773

ASC: $1,197

Texas

HOPD: $1,916

ASC: $1,294

Utah

HOPD: $1,996

ASC: $1,348

Vermont

HOPD: $1,960

ASC: $1,323

Virginia

HOPD: $1,906

ASC: $1,287

Washington

HOPD: $2,127

ASC: $1,436

Washington, D.C.

HOPD: $2,058

ASC: $1,390

West Virginia

HOPD: $1,908

ASC: $1,288

Wisconsin

HOPD: $2,014

ASC: $1,360

Wyoming

HOPD: $1,960

ASC: $1,324