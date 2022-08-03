Cost of colonoscopy with biopsy by state

Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with a biopsy, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.
In Iowa, a colonoscopy with a biopsy costs $1,700 in a hospital outpatient department and $1,148 in an ASC. The most expensive state to undergo the procedure is Alaska, where it costs $2,417 in an HOPD and $1,632 in an ASC.
Sidecar Health, a health insurance company, examines and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the costs of colonoscopies with a biopsy in hospital outpatient departments and ASCs by state and including Washington, D.C., according to the care calculator:
Alabama
HOPD: $1,786
ASC: $1,206
Alaska
HOPD: $2,417
ASC: $1,632
Arizona
HOPD: $2,022
ASC: $1,365
Arkansas
HOPD: $1,771
ASC: $1,196
California
HOPD: $2,219
ASC: $1,498
Colorado
HOPD: $1,953
ASC: $1,319
Connecticut
HOPD: $2,137
ASC: $1,443
Delaware
HOPD: $2,076
ASC: $1,402
Florida
HOPD: $1,962
ASC: $1,325
Georgia
HOPD: $1,839
ASC: $1,242
Hawaii
HOPD: $1,860
ASC: $1,256
Idaho
HOPD: $1,807
ASC: $1,220
Illinois
HOPD: $2,051
ASC: $1,385
Indiana
HOPD: $1,871
ASC: $1,263
Iowa
HOPD: $1,700
ASC: $1,148
Kansas
HOPD: $1,761
ASC: $1,189
Kentucky
HOPD: $1,802
ASC: $1,217
Louisiana
HOPD: $1,999
ASC: $1,350
Maine
HOPD: $1,806
ASC: $1,220
Maryland
HOPD: $2,126
ASC: $1,436
Massachusetts
HOPD: $2,191
ASC: $1,480
Michigan
HOPD: $2,018
ASC: $1,363
Minnesota
HOPD: $2,272
ASC: $1,534
Mississippi
HOPD: $1,817
ASC: $1,227
Missouri
HOPD: $1,796
ASC: $1,212
Montana
HOPD: $1,868
ASC: $1,262
Nebraska
HOPD: $1,826
ASC: $1,233
Nevada
HOPD: $1,929
ASC: $1,303
New Hampshire
HOPD: $1,935
ASC: $1,307
New Jersey
HOPD: $2,344
ASC: $1,583
New Mexico
HOPD: $1,781
ASC: $1,203
New York
HOPD: $2,205
ASC: $1,489
North Carolina
HOPD: $1,770
ASC: $1,195
North Dakota
HOPD: $1,967
ASC: $1,328
Ohio
HOPD: $1,840
ASC: 1,243
Oklahoma
HOPD: $1,970
ASC: $1,330
Oregon
HOPD: $2,009
ASC: $1,357
Pennsylvania
HOPD: $2,073
ASC: $1,400
Rhode Island
HOPD: $2,210
ASC: $1,492
South Carolina
HOPD: $1,886
ASC: $1,274
South Dakota
HOPD: $1,757
ASC: $1,187
Tennessee
HOPD: $1,773
ASC: $1,197
Texas
HOPD: $1,916
ASC: $1,294
Utah
HOPD: $1,996
ASC: $1,348
Vermont
HOPD: $1,960
ASC: $1,323
Virginia
HOPD: $1,906
ASC: $1,287
Washington
HOPD: $2,127
ASC: $1,436
Washington, D.C.
HOPD: $2,058
ASC: $1,390
West Virginia
HOPD: $1,908
ASC: $1,288
Wisconsin
HOPD: $2,014
ASC: $1,360
Wyoming
HOPD: $1,960
ASC: $1,324