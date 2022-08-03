Cost of colonoscopy with biopsy by state

Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with a biopsy, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

In Iowa, a colonoscopy with a biopsy costs $1,700 in a hospital outpatient department and $1,148 in an ASC. The most expensive state to undergo the procedure is Alaska, where it costs $2,417 in an HOPD and $1,632 in an ASC.

Sidecar Health, a health insurance company, examines and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the costs of colonoscopies with a biopsy in hospital outpatient departments and ASCs by state and including Washington, D.C., according to the care calculator:

Alabama

HOPD: $1,786
ASC: $1,206

Alaska

HOPD: $2,417
ASC: $1,632

Arizona

HOPD: $2,022
ASC: $1,365

Arkansas

HOPD: $1,771
ASC: $1,196

California

HOPD: $2,219
ASC: $1,498

Colorado

HOPD: $1,953
ASC: $1,319

Connecticut

HOPD: $2,137
ASC: $1,443

Delaware

HOPD: $2,076
ASC: $1,402

Florida

HOPD: $1,962
ASC: $1,325

Georgia

HOPD: $1,839
ASC: $1,242

Hawaii

HOPD: $1,860
ASC: $1,256

Idaho

HOPD: $1,807
ASC: $1,220

Illinois

HOPD: $2,051
ASC: $1,385

Indiana

HOPD: $1,871
ASC: $1,263

Iowa

HOPD: $1,700
ASC: $1,148

Kansas

HOPD: $1,761
ASC: $1,189

Kentucky

HOPD: $1,802
ASC: $1,217

Louisiana

HOPD: $1,999
ASC: $1,350

Maine

HOPD: $1,806
ASC: $1,220

Maryland

HOPD: $2,126
ASC: $1,436

Massachusetts

HOPD: $2,191
ASC: $1,480

Michigan

HOPD: $2,018
ASC: $1,363

Minnesota

HOPD: $2,272
ASC: $1,534

Mississippi

HOPD: $1,817
ASC: $1,227

Missouri

HOPD: $1,796
ASC: $1,212

Montana

HOPD: $1,868
ASC: $1,262

Nebraska

HOPD: $1,826
ASC: $1,233

Nevada

HOPD: $1,929
ASC: $1,303

New Hampshire

HOPD: $1,935
ASC: $1,307

New Jersey

HOPD: $2,344
ASC: $1,583

New Mexico

HOPD: $1,781
ASC: $1,203

New York

HOPD: $2,205
ASC: $1,489

North Carolina

HOPD: $1,770
ASC: $1,195

North Dakota

HOPD: $1,967
ASC: $1,328

Ohio

HOPD: $1,840
ASC: 1,243

Oklahoma

HOPD: $1,970
ASC: $1,330

Oregon

HOPD: $2,009
ASC: $1,357

Pennsylvania

HOPD: $2,073
ASC: $1,400

Rhode Island

HOPD: $2,210
ASC: $1,492

South Carolina

HOPD: $1,886
ASC: $1,274

South Dakota

HOPD: $1,757
ASC: $1,187

Tennessee

HOPD: $1,773
ASC: $1,197

Texas

HOPD: $1,916
ASC: $1,294

Utah

HOPD: $1,996
ASC: $1,348

Vermont

HOPD: $1,960
ASC: $1,323

Virginia

HOPD: $1,906
ASC: $1,287

Washington

HOPD: $2,127
ASC: $1,436

Washington, D.C.

HOPD: $2,058
ASC: $1,390

West Virginia

HOPD: $1,908
ASC: $1,288

Wisconsin

HOPD: $2,014
ASC: $1,360

Wyoming

HOPD: $1,960
ASC: $1,324

