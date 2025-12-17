Gastroenterologists’ growing burdens

Gastroenterologists are seeing administrative and staffing burdens expand according to Medscape reported Dec. 12.

In its “A Very Challenging Period: Medscape Gastroenterology Practice Issues Report 2025,” Medscape collected responses from 131 gastroenterologists who met screening requirements between July 8 and Sept. 3, 2025.

Here are four takeaways from the report:

1. Around 8 in 10 respondents said their assigned administrative work increased at least somewhat over the past three years. Administrative responsibilities included EHRs, other paperwork and prior authorizations assigned to GIs at their practice.

2. Around 70% of GIs said that rising staffing costs were having a negative impact on their practice, defined by selecting a four or higher on a 5-point scale.

3. Another 76% said that declining payer reimbursements were having a negative impact on their practices.

4. Fifty percent of GIs said that competing with health systems’ hiring offers was having a negative financial impact on their practice.