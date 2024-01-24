3 gastroenterology tech partnerships to know

Here are three gastroenterology technology partnerships that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 9:

1. St. Petersburg-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists added ambulatory cloud EHR eClinicalWorks' AI tools and virtual scribe Sunoh.ai to assist with patient information charting and streamlined workflows.

2. West Long Branch, N.J.-based gastroenterology group Allied Digestive Health partnered with Provation, a software company that focuses on clinical productivity and workflow automation.

3. Medical data intelligence platform Lynx.MD partnered with Allied Digestive Health.