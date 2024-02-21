3 endoscopy updates

Here are three endoscopy updates that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 14:

1. A Midland, Mich.-based building housing the Great Lakes Bay Surgery & Endoscopy Center has sold for $9.8 million.

2. Pediatric gastroenterologist Matthew Ryan, MD, has become the first physician to complete more than 100 transnasal endoscopies of the upper GI tract using EvoEndo's single-use endoscopy system.

3. The endoscopy team at UC Davis Health in Sacramento have completed the world's first endoscopic, ultrasound-guided core biopsy of a pancreatic tumor with a new device.