5 physicians on the cutting edge of cardiology

Here are five cardiologists who have made waves in the healthcare industry:

Maria Ansari, MD: Dr. Ansari serves as CEO and executive director of the Oakland, Calif.-based Permanente Medical Group and president and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group. She is the first woman to lead the Permanente Medical Group, the nation's largest physician-led medical group. The two medical groups have more than 11,000 physicians and 44,000 nurses on staff and deliver care to more than 5.4 million members across three states and Washington, D.C.

Joon Sup Lee, MD: Dr. Lee serves as CEO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare. He also serves as president of UPMC Physician Services, overseeing 5,000 physicians and clinically active faculty. As CEO, Dr. Lee oversees the academic health system's 11 hospitals, 250 provider locations and more than 24,000 healthcare providers and staff members.

Oscar Marroquin, MD: Dr. Marroquin serves as senior vice president of Pittsburgh-based UPMC, president of the UPMC physician services division, and president of University of Pittsburgh Physicians. He also treats patients as a practicing cardiologist at the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. Dr. Marroquin oversees UPP and Community Medicine, which includes more than 5,000 physicians and staff.

Saum Sutaria, MD: Dr. Sutaria serves as CEO and chair of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. Dr. Sutaria has served as Tenet Healthcare's CEO since September 2021. He is a cardiologist and internal medicine specialist, and previously held an associate clinical faculty appointment at the University of California at San Francisco.

Malissa Wood, MD: Dr. Wood serves as chief physician executive of the Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health Heart Institute. Dr. Wood was the recipient of the 2023 Wenger Award for Excellence in Medical Leadership for her work in women's heart health. In her role, she oversees Lee Health's cardiology service line across ambulatory and acute care settings.